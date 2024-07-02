NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $114.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 1.9 %

NKE stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.