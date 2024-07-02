Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 2%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 2,474,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,147,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $408.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky purchased 33,333 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,214.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 27.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085,830 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 65.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,695,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,114 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 90.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,812,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,754,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,542 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

