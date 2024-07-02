NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 13,127,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 54,447,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

NIO Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in NIO by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 535,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NIO by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 439,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NIO by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

