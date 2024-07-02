Non-Playable Coin Price Down 27.3% Over Last Week (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Non-Playable Coin has a total market cap of $159.94 million and $4.50 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Non-Playable Coin Token Profile

Non-Playable Coin’s launch date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. The official website for Non-Playable Coin is www.nonplayablecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 6,893,862,398 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.01899267 USD and is down -16.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $4,065,105.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nonplayablecoin.io/.”

