North American Income Trust to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 (LON:NAIT)

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

North American Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 297.92 ($3.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 293.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 288.90. The company has a market capitalization of £409.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15,000.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. North American Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 254 ($3.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 301 ($3.81).

Get North American Income Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at North American Income Trust

In related news, insider Charles Park purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £29,300 ($37,060.46). In other North American Income Trust news, insider Charles Park bought 10,000 shares of North American Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £29,300 ($37,060.46). Also, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £2,473.84 ($3,129.07). Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.