Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $139.03 and last traded at $142.92. 3,442,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 4,428,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $639.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average is $123.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

