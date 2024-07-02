Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Position Lessened by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,828,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120,349 shares during the quarter. NU comprises approximately 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.40% of NU worth $224,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NU by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,403,000 after buying an additional 30,002,685 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584,189 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 63,021,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,904 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NU remained flat at $12.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,901,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,543,072. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.01.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

