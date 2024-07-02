Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JQC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. 583,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,967. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

