Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

JMM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 5,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

