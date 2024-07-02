Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
JMM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 5,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
