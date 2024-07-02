Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMCO remained flat at $10.96 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 420,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.