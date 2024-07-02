Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
NUV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 424,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $8.93.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
