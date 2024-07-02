Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 424,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

