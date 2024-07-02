Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NXJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,325. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,027 shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $81,794.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,979,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,602,520.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 12,621 shares of company stock worth $147,044 in the last 90 days.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.