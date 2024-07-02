Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JRI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 105,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

