Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXP traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. 62,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,817. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

