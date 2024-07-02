Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NBB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 84,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,458. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

