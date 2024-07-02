Nvest Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $70.47. 9,362,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,966,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

