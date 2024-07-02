Nvest Financial LLC Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for 1.5% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,695. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average is $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

