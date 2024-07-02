Nvest Financial LLC Takes $255,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.52. 441,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,450. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

