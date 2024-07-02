NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Down to $124.30

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.30, but opened at $121.13. NVIDIA shares last traded at $122.67, with a volume of 23,464,068 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.34.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866,590 shares of company stock worth $324,317,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co of the South raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 6,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,005.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after buying an additional 170,635 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,878.0% in the second quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 42,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 41,011 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 922.9% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 230,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after buying an additional 207,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,631.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 81,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 76,333 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.