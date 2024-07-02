NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,027.03 or 0.99978770 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012578 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00078113 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

