Ocean Power Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,721 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,734% compared to the typical volume of 96 call options.

Ocean Power Technologies Stock Up 61.3 %

NASDAQ:OPTT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 316,374,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,608,738. Ocean Power Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

About Ocean Power Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.