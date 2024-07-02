OHB (ETR:OHB) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.20

Shares of OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €44.20 ($47.53) and last traded at €44.00 ($47.31), with a volume of 222 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.20 ($47.53).
OHB Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is €43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $842.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75.
OHB Company Profile
OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. The Space Systems segment focuses on developing and executing space projects. This segment primarily develops and manufactures low-orbiting and geostationary small satellites for navigation, research, communications, and earth and weather observation and reconnaissance, including scientific payloads; undertakes projects for the assembly and outfitting of the International Space Station; and prepares studies and models for exploring solar system, such as the moon, asteroids, and Mars.
