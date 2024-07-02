Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 63,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.62. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.78 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.80%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

