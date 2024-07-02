OMG Network (OMG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.58 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $47.15 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00046181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000124 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

