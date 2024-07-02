ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Down 2.9%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.73 and last traded at $36.93. 763,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,243,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Several brokerages have commented on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ON by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

