OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OncoCyte has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.86.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 2,420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 2,420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

