ONUS (ONUS) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $45.56 million and approximately $30,469.80 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ONUS Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.46983411 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $25,521.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

