Optimism Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.97 Billion (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Optimism token can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00002818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $140.74 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Optimism

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,728,540 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

