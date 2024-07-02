Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Boosted by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.27. 5,919,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,684,125. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

