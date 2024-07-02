O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Cut by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 3.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $39,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.93.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $20.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,037.06. The stock had a trading volume of 377,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,246. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,015.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,034.72. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.