Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.
OTLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
NASDAQ OTLK opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.67). On average, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
