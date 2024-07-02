Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

OTLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OTLK Free Report ) by 420.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,463 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of Outlook Therapeutics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.67). On average, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

