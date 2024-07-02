Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Short Interest Update

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 767,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 1.7 %

OMI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. 996,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.25. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $172,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $686,911. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 162,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,148,000 after purchasing an additional 327,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 591,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after buying an additional 62,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

