Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.42. 4,109,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,525,656. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.56. The company has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

