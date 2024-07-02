Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $188,000 Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Silica news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLCA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

