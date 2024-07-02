Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in H. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $48,302,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,673,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on H. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.69.

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $148.65. 440,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.93 and a 200 day moving average of $144.34. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

