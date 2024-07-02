Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,450,000 after purchasing an additional 694,340 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,107,000 after purchasing an additional 322,362 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,959,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,026,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,990,000 after buying an additional 1,915,733 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,442. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

