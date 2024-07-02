Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, reaching $250.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,572. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.56 and its 200-day moving average is $217.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $260.65.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

