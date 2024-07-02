Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,269 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,269 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 637.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 58,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $115,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,216. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.54 and its 200 day moving average is $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

