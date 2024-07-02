Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 874 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.49. 458,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.65. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

