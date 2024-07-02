Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 153.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 21.0 %

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. 7,048,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,161. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $522,053. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 347,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

