PaLM AI (PALM) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges. PaLM AI has a market cap of $29.04 million and approximately $320,018.74 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.38897039 USD and is up 10.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $251,704.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

