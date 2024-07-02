Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 3.6% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11,603.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 232.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 84.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $340.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,393. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $75,418,399. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

