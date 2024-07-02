Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $96.44. 56,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,629. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

