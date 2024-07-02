Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,482,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 125,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,176. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $103.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

