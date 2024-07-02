Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $5.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,360.62. 340,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,333. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.11 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.88 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,447.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,134.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total value of $1,140,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,856 shares of company stock valued at $51,096,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

