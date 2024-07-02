Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,837,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,020,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,515,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

