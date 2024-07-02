Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 472 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.11. 143,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,059. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

