Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after buying an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,136,000 after buying an additional 802,983 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,487,000 after buying an additional 553,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,688.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 378,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 357,481 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,747 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.21.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

