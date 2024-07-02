Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Up 4.2%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00. 1,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.
The company has a market cap of $75.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98.
Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%.
Paul Mueller Company Profile
Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.
