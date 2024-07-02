Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $122.45 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001427 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 122,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

